Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Helicobacter pylori is a spiral-shaped gram-negative bacteria that causes ulcers in the stomach and duodenum by producing chronic inflammation and swelling.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview:

Helicobacter pylori is a spiral-shaped gram-negative bacteria that causes ulcers in the stomach and duodenum by producing chronic inflammation and swelling. H. pylori is present in 50-80% of gastric ulcer victims and 90% of individuals with duodenal ulcers. Peptic ulcer illness is inclined to produce in one out of every six people affected with H. pylori. Infected people have long-term asymptomatic illnesses, with approximately 70% of them experiencing only minor symptoms, such as belching, bloating, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain on occasion, whereas significant symptoms, such as stomach cramps, peptic ulcers, and bad breath.

Drivers:

Increasing occurrence of H. pylori in emerging economies is expected to propel the growth of the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market over the forecast period. According to the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), worldwide, around 4.4 billion people were infected with Helicobacter pylori in 2017.

Market players are focusing on launching novel products, with approvals, to gain competitive edge in the market, which in turn is expected to augment the growth of the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market. For instance, in 2016, DiaSorin announced the launch of LIASION, a fully automated solution for H. pylori detection. Moreover, in 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a marketing clearance to Exalenz Bioscience’s BreathID Lab System and breath-test kits, developed for the detection of H. pylori.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market, owing to increasing screening programs and supportive government initiatives to provide diagnostics test at lower rates. For example, in 2013, the Japanese government approved national health insurance coverage for antibiotic treatment for H. pylori in patients with chronic gastritis and diagnosed by endoscopic method.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market are Halyard Health, Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Diasorin S.P.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

