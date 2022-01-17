Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market size is expected to grow from $152.68 billion in 2021 to $170.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to reach $248.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X-ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.

Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Trends

Medical and diagnostic laboratories are using biomarkers to measure health parameters associated with individual wellness. The health and wellbeing of individuals can be measured by using biomarkers to assess factors behind sleep disorders and symptoms of stress. Biomarkers such as cortisol, testosterone, and secretory IgA can indicate changes in immune system relating to physical and mental conditions. This can be used by physicians to know the causative factors behind such conditions. This is a premium service primarily targeted at wealthy individuals and senior employees of corporations.

Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segments

The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Medical Laboratory Services

By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Others

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers, Medical Radiological Laboratories, Dental or Medical X-Ray Laboratories, Ultrasound Imaging Centers, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers

By Geography: The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical and diagnostic laboratory services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market, share, segments and geographies, players , leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Laboratory Corporation of America, Eurofins, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Kaiser Permanente, RadNet, OPKO Health, Myriad Genetics, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

