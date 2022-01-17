Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Outlook by 2027: Application, Industry Vertical, and Region

Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The rapid industrialization across the globe has increased the applications for coatings, paints, and cleaners in the market. The growth in urbanization around the world has increased the number of construction activities and the application of paints and coatings. This has resulted in the escalation in demand for diethylene glycol monobutyl ether from the paints and coatings industry. On the other hand, DEG monobutyl ether also has the ability to remove grease and oil from the surface.Therefore, it is extensively used for formulating cleaning agents and detergents.

Major companies, such as Procter and Gamble Co., have started to conductdomestic in-house tests to determine the appropriate concentration of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in surface cleaners. It is also employed as a wetting-out agent in the textile industry. However, the effects of the compound on human body, such as muscle pain and low blood pressure, on prolonged exposure might act as a restraining factor for the market.

The market in North America region holds a major share of the global diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market,owingto high demand for DEG monobutyl ether as a cleaning agent in detergent industries. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the growing demand for DEG monobutyl ether in the production of paints and coatings used in the construction sector.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each Application, Industry Vertical, and Region or the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Showa Denko K.K., The DOW Chemical Company, Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd., Novista Group Co., Ltd.. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

