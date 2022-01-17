Drug Eluting Balloon Market is Projected to boost at a 8.1% CAGR by 2028 | Medtronic, Becton, Boston Scientific

Drug Eluting Balloon Market

New Research Study "Drug Eluting Balloon Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

A drug eluting balloon, also known as drug-coated balloon, is a non-stent technology in which the effective homogenous delivery of anti-proliferative drugs is processed by the vessel wall through an inflated balloon. Drug eluting balloons have also been investigated in clinical trials to prevent coronary artery in-stent restenosis. These balloons homogenously deliver medication to the vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia.

Driver:

Market players are focusing on launching novel drug eluting balloons to address the critical unmet needs of patients and treat coronary artery disease and other diseases, driving the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market. For example, in July 2016, Medtronic received FDA approval for the IN.PACT Admiral drug-coated balloon (DCB) to provide greater treatment options for long lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Moreover, in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved C.R. Bard’s Lutonix 035 Drug Coated Balloon (Lutonix DCB), a technology that may reduce restenosis of vessels treated by balloon angioplasty. This technology is approved for use in the femoral and popliteal arteries when they are stricken by Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Key Players:

Major players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market are Medtronic, Biotronik, Surmodics, Terumo Corporation, Opto Circuits Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD).

In November 2016, the Spectranetics Corporation announced that it has submitted its Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to FDA for the Stellarex drug-coated angioplasty balloon (DCB); designed to restore and maintain blood flow to the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

