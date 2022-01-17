Liquid Biopsy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the liquid biopsy market size is expected to grow from $4.02 billion in 2021 to $5.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The liquid biopsy market is expected to reach $15.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.6%.

The liquid biopsy market consists of sales of liquid biopsy services and related products used to detect cancer at an early stage. Liquid biopsy is an easy and minimally invasive technology which involves test done on a blood sample to detect the DNA from tumour cells in the blood. Unlike surgical biopsies it allows medical doctors to find a tumour through a blood test. The liquid biopsy helps in planning further treatment for cancer.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trends

Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new product launches, to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and services, to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segments

The global liquid biopsy market is segmented:

By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

By Geography: The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid biopsy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global liquid biopsy market, liquid biopsy global market share, liquid biopsy global market segments and geographies, liquid biopsy global market players, liquid biopsy global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid biopsy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Biocept Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Janssen Diagnostics LLC., Trovagene Inc., Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, MDX Health SA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cygnus Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore, and Quantum Biosystems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

