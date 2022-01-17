Genomics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Genomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Genomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Genomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the genomics market size is expected to grow from $27.58 billion in 2021 to $32.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The genomics market is expected to reach $63.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

Global Genomics Market Trends

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Global Genomics Market Segments

The global genomics market is segmented:

By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract and Software), Reagents (Including Reagents and Consumables)

By Process: Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis

By End User: Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography: The global genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genomics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global genomics market, genomics global market share, genomics global market segments and geographies, genomics global market players, genomics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The genomics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Genomics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Illumina Inc., Affymetrix, Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc., Diagnologix LLC, DNA Electronics Ltd, Enumeral, Epic Sciences, Kellbenx Inc., Resolution Bio Science Inc., Wafergen Bio-systems Inc., Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellBio, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, Cell Microsystems, Cellsee Diagnostics, CellSorter, Cytena, CytoTrack, Dolomite Bio, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Fluxion Biosciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

