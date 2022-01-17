Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is estimated to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2027: EMERGEN RESEARCH

Emergen Research Logo

Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy testing and an extensive rise in the rate of breast and lung cancers globally. Around 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in North America are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).

Considerable numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy have been replaced by the minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients having the imaging-detected suspicious or the indeterminate breast lesions. With minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, higher precisions can be accumulated, which in turn helps in reducing the psychological burden that affects the patients and also helps reduce the overall cost by a significant margin.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/75

The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologiesmarket including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologiesresearch report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern MIB technologies, are expected to grow fastest amongst the end-use verticals throughout the forecast period.

The therapeutic application is further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Non-oncology Application. Minimally invasive breast biopsy (MIBB) has been highly recommended for the pre breast cancer diagnosis and checkup globally. The MIBB is expected to grow higher during the projected period as the number of breast cancer increases.

The Asia Pacific region, due to its immense rise in the breast & lung cancers & rising usage of the MIB technologies, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 20.1% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key players in the market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market on the basis of Technology, Therapeutic Application, End-Use Verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Breath Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Others

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Non-oncology Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Regional analysis of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologiesmarket includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy TechnologiesMarket Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologiesindustry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

IoT Integration Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Synthetic Rubber Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-synthetic-rubber-market

PCB Design Software Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-pcb-design-software-market

Top 10 Military Robotics Companies In The World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-military-robotics-companies-in-the-world

Top 6 Leading Cloud Object Storage Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-6-leading-cloud-object-storage-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.