Disposable IV Therapy Products Market is Booming to Rapid at a 5.6% CAGR by 2028 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter

Disposable IV Therapy Products Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Disposable IV Therapy Products Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

With the aging population pattern and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to the continued expansion of patient care activities, the market for disposable intravenous treatment products is expected to achieve significant growth. The increase in product innovation is expected to drive growth of the global disposable IV therapy products market. In most areas of drug delivery applications, the increasing use of disposable intravenous therapy products has led to a demand for technologically advanced products. Industry participants differentiate their products through new drug delivery systems to increase their market share. Baxter introduced the INFUSOR portable flexible infusion set. It is a disposable non-electronic infusion device that can provide continuous infusion for 12 hours to 7 days. It is suitable for outpatient drug treatment that requires a continuous slow infusion. Elastomer technology promotes patient recovery and improves patient quality of life.

Browse 40 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Disposable IV Therapy Products Market”- Global Forecast to 2025, by Product Type (Needleless Connectors, Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Other Products), by End User (Home Healthcare, Hospital, and Clinics), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Major players focus on research activities and product approvals and launches to accelerate business growth. In 2017, global medical products company Baxter International Inc. and Mayo Clinic announced a new R&D collaboration to promote innovation in a variety of therapeutic areas. This collaboration will unite the progress and clinical expertise of Mayo Clinic and Baxter, and researchers and clinicians will work simultaneously to develop new therapies and technologies to improve patient care. Major industry players focus on strategic cooperation and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Key Takeaways

The global disposable IV therapy products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for intravenous therapy products due to the increase in the number of patients.

Among the product types, the infusion pump part occupies an important share in the global disposable IV therapy products market, which is due to the increase in the application field of drug delivery.

Among end users, due to the increasing number of patients choosing intravenous therapy, the hospital sector accounts for most of the global disposable IV therapy products market share.

Major companies contributing in the global disposable IV therapy products market are Caesarea Medical Electronics, Becton Dickinson & Company, Inc., Baxter, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Lily Medical Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., and ICU Medical.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.



