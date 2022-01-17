Organ Preservation Solutions Market is Projected To Grow at a 16.5% CAGR, Globally Reach USD 695.0 Mn by 2028

Organ Preservation Solutions Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Organ Preservation Solutions Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Organ preservation involves the removal of organs from the body, which are then stored for transplantation. Organ preservation solutions or systems are specially designed and maintained to store particular organs according to the biological environment (oxygen and temperature).

Drivers:

Increase in research and development in organ transplantation is expected to boost the growth of the global organ preservation solutions market.

For instance, according to the study published in August 2020, in the journal BMC Nephrology, the rejection of a kidney transplant was found to be the cause of intestinal bleeding and pain in a woman with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) without systemic symptoms.

Restraints:

Lack of donors (despite increased awareness about organ donation and advances in medicine and technology) is expected to impede growth of the market.

Opportunities:

Favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players active in the market. For instance, Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2019 (HR 5534) extended Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplants past the 36-month cut-off currently in place to cover the medications for the life of the transplant.

Market Trends:

Rise in research and development in organ transplantation is expected to augment the growth of the global organ preservation solutions market. For instance, in July 2019, a research team from UT Health San Antonio developed a novel organ transplantation device that can preserve organs for at least 24 hours.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global organ preservation market are CryoLife, Inc., BioTime, Inc. Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Paragonix Technologies Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Claris Injectables Limited, Preservation Solutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, ToleroTech, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, BioLife Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are focusing on launching new and approved products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, Paragonix Technologies received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Paragonix SherpaPak Pancreas Transport System.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.