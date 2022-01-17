Atherectomy Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 864.0 Million with 6.2% CAGR By 2027 | Medtronic plc, Avinger,

Atherectomy Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atherectomy Devices Market report is a research database spread across various pages with multiple tables and figures in it. The research covers a valuable source of perceptive information for business strategists. Atherectomy Devices Industry provides the overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elegant description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

The global Atherectomy Devices Market by Device had a market valuation of US$ 504.5 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

The frequent approval of innovative rotational atherectomy equipment by major regulatory agencies in key regions is expected to be the main driving force for the growth of the rotational atherectomy equipment market. In 2015, Specranetics' TurboPower laser atherectomy catheter was approved by the FDA, which indicated that it was an atherectomy device for the treatment of intestinal restenosis. In 2017, Avinger, Inc. received Conformité Européenne (CE) brand approval for the Next Generation Pantheris Lumivascular Plate Resection System. In 2017, Ra Medical Systems launched the DABRA Plaque Resection System in Northern Europe. In 2015, Medtronic launched its HawkOne directional atherectomy system for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Multiple approvals and releases of these innovative devices are projected to aid growth of the global atherectomy devices market.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1325

Browse 36 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on Vascular Closure Device by Device Type (Laser Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Directional Atherectomy Devices, and Rotational Atherectomy Devices), by Application (Peripheral Vascular, Cardiovascular, and Neurovascular), by End User (Medical Institutes, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025.

In recent years, the market has witnessed multiple mergers and acquisitions, which have helped leading companies acquire their plaque removal equipment product portfolio, thereby consolidating their position in the global atherectomy devices market. In 2014, Boston Scientific acquired Bayer's intervention business. The acquisition includes the AngioJet Thrombectomy System, the Fetch 2 Suction Catheter, and the JetStream Plaque Resection System. The JetStream Plaque Resection System is used to remove plaque and thrombi in diseased arteries. In 2014, Medtronic acquired Covidien to expand the product portfolio of plaque removal equipment. After this purchase, Medtronic became the sole owner of major plaque removal equipment such as HawkOne and TurboHawk.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1325

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

Due to frequent approval of innovative products by regulatory agencies in key regions, the global plaque removal equipment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

North America is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period (2017-2025), due to the launch of the new atherectomy device in the region. In recent years, the global atherectomy devices market has witnessed the launch of multiple new products and the approval of new products by the FDA. As leading companies continue to engage in research and development to develop high-efficiency technology products, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Major players such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific are targeting the inorganic growth model by acquiring competitors or rival business units related to plaque removal equipment. As more and more start-ups enter the field, competition in the market becomes increasingly fierce and the frequency of mergers and cooperation may increase in the coming years.

The growing incidences of cardiovascular disease globally is also projected to propel the demand for atherectomy equipment, which in turn creates a profitable environment for market growth in the near future.

Key companies contributing in the global atherectomy devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Minnetronix, Inc., Medtronic plc., Biotronik, Straub Medical AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., and Avinger, Inc.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1325

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.