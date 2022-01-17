Needles Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.6% by 2028 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc

Needles Market

Companies are focused on diversifying products based on the needs of patients and healthcare providers to drive growth in the global needle market.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Needles Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and high unmet demand for palliative care, unmet surgical demand, and increased growth driven by vaccination, the global needles market is expected to experience significant growth. Companies are focused on diversifying products based on the needs of patients and healthcare providers to drive growth in the global needle market.

Increasing demand for palliative care and unmet surgical demand are the main factors expected to contribute to market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 40 million people worldwide required palliative care in 2017, 78% of whom lived in low- and middle-income countries.

Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases cause more than 28 million deaths each year. The needle is an important part in most operations. Therefore, it is expected that more and more surgeries and unmet surgeries will make a positive contribution to the growth of the global needles market. According to World Bank statistics, in 2012, 4,511 operations were performed for every 100,000 people worldwide. According to the report of the Lancet Global Surgery Committee, in 2015, 2832% of the global disease burden can be successfully treated by surgical intervention. Most of these needs have not been met in the Asia-Pacific and Africa regions.

Browse 40 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Needles Market”- Global Forecast to 2025, by Needle Type (Safety Needles and Conventional Needles), By Delivery Site (Intraperitoneal, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, Intramuscular, and Intravenous), By Application (Insufflation Needles, Surgical Suture Needles, Blood Collection Needles, Dentistry Needles, Ophthalmic Procedure Needles, Pen Needles in Diabetes, and Other Needles), By Material (PEEK Needles, Glass Needles, Stainless Steel Needles, and Plastic Needles) and By End User (Home-based care, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Institutions, and Clinics) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa)

The main players are focused on launching new innovative products to meet the needs of various end users. Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the BD UltraFine micro pen needle in 2017 for use in different pen injection devices. Diabetic patients using this product are unlikely to accidentally inject their insulin dose into the muscle, and it provides one of the shortest pen needles, so the patient has the least pain. In 2016, Nipro Medical Corporation introduced the safetouch safety needle, famous for protecting patients from needlestick injuries.

Key Takeaways

Due to the high incidence and high incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for palliative care, the global needle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.

Among end users, the hospital sector is expected to account for the majority during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that needles are often used in different applications, such as drug management and nutritional therapy in hospitals.

In these applications, due to the increase in the global prevalence of diabetes, it is expected that pen needles in the field of diabetes will account for a large proportion during the forecast period. In addition, depending on the severity of the disease, insulin needs to be injected subcutaneously every day.

Key companies contributing in the global needles market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Hamilton Company, Medtronic plc., Novo Nordisk A/s, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Smiths Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stryker Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

‣ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. ‣By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

‣Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

‣Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

‣By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

‣Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

‣Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

‣To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

• Current and future of Needles Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

• The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

