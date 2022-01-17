Invitation from Conference Chairman, Jeremy Heath, Sutton & East Surrey Water for Smart Water Systems 2022

SMi Group reports: invitation for the Smart Water Systems Conference from Chairman Jeremy Heath, Sutton and East Surrey Water

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 11th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference will offer peer-to-peer networking with leaders in the Smart Water Market give delegates in depth knowledge on the requirements you need to build an efficient Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

The conference will convene on 4th and 5th April 2022 in London, UK, interested parties can register at http://www.smart-water-systems.com/PR2EIN - register by 31st January 2022 to save £200.

The aim of the conference is to assist water utility companies, solution/service providers, government officials and finance/investment companies to collaborate, network and examine new technologies and latest developments to move the market forward.

Chair of the conference; Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton and East Surrey Water cordially invites all smart water systems experts to the conference in April 2022:

Dear Participants,

We are absolutely delighted to welcome each of you to SMi’s Smart Water Systems 2022 conference.

In the late 1700’s the UK experienced the industrial revolution. Huge advances, driven by the necessity to meet society’s needs, coupled with the rapid adoption of new technologies, transformed our country.

Hundreds of years later we are seeing the digital revolution transform our world in the same way and once again, it is driven by societal need. As water providers, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to provide continual supplies of wholesome water, and yet at the same time, we are called to effectively manage ever decreasing supplies and ever-increasing demand.

We are challenged with ensuring that our production and network are continually available, and yet also maintained to the highest standards. As a result, we endeavour to use all the digital tools and experiences available to us, in order to achieve these demanding goals. This is the era of smart water…

As always, we have gathered together experts in smart water systems from all over the world, and we anticipate that this conference will provide an ideal opportunity to learn about, understand and discuss the very latest technical advancements. We look forward to seeing you there!

Yours Sincerely,

Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton & East Surrey Water Plc

(Conference Chair)

Sponsors: Diehl Metering | Electroscan Inc | Gutermann | Grundfos

Smart Water Systems

4 -5 April 2022

London, UK

#SmartWaterSystems

