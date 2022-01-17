Pharmacogenomics Market is estimated to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2028: EMERGEN RESEARCH

Emergen Research Logo

Pharmacogenomics Market trends – Growing demand for personalized therapy.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development.

Pharmacogenomics has high demand; therefore, research centers invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin. Pharmacogenomics also may help to quickly identify the best drugs to treat people with certain mental health disorders. Cancer is another active area of pharmacogenomic research. Whether fighting a unique and fast-spreading disease like the novel coronavirus or treating a well-known common condition, genomics is increasingly being used to inform more personalized and cost-effective strategies for drug development and use. Such advantages are expected to foster the market significantly during the forecast period.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

We Have Recent Updates of Pharmacogenomics Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/88

Clinical trials are now underway to learn whether genetic tests that predict SSRI response can improve patients' outcomes. Pharmacogenomics, a cornerstone of precision medicine, is proving successful for many conditions. Increasing R&D will impact the market substantially in recent years.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Pharmacogenomics market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Pharmacogenomics research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From The Report

The software under the product and services segment is expected to have the largest market share. This is attributed to the widespread application of genomic data to effectively influence healthcare outcomes. The testing methods are improved, and the public and health care professionals are educated about the potential benefits owing to technological advancements.

The pharmacogenomics by application includes Oncology as one of the prospects which are expected to fuel the market growth. Pharmacogenomics is expected to help guide healthcare professionals to personalize treatment for cancer patients, which will contribute significantly to the market.

Research organizations held a significant share in 2019, owing to its contribution to the research field. It is a relatively new field that combines pharmacology and genomics to develop effective, safe medications and doses that will be tailored to a person's genetic makeup.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Pharmacogenomics Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Kits

Assays and Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services

Genotyping

SNP Identification

Pharmacogenetic Testing

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-Time PCR

qPCR

Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Others

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Organization

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacogenomics-market

Regional analysis of the Pharmacogenomics market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Pharmacogenomics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Pharmacogenomics industry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Automotive LiDAR Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

Wi-Fi as a Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

Autoinjectors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

Video Doorbell Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

Top 10 Leading and Most Promising Telepresence Robots Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-and-most-promising-telepresence-robots-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

