Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) market is Projected To Grow 3.8% Cagr Through 2025 |AkzoNobel N.V., CABB Group

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market

Monochloroacetic acid is used primarily in the industrial production of carboxymethyl-cellulose, herbicides, and thioglycolic acid.

A detailed report on Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Market Overview:

Monochloroacetic acid is used primarily in the industrial production of carboxymethyl-cellulose, herbicides, and thioglycolic acid. It is also used in production of plastics, pharmaceuticals, flavors, cosmetics, and other organic chemicals.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market include, Archit Organosys Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., CABB Group, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Niacet Corporation, Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd., and S. R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for herbicides is expected to propel growth of the global monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, farmers in the U.S. sprayed enough glyphosate to apply ~1.0 kg/ha (0.8 pound/acre) on every hectare of cultivated land and nearly 0.53 kg/ha (0.47 pounds/acre) on all cropland worldwide.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic can affect the global monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on companies.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market are focused on increasing production to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2021, Anaven, a joint venture between specialty chemicals firm Nouryon and agricultural chemicals maker Atul, commenced production of monochloroacetic acid at their newly opened facility in Gujrat, India.

Major players operating in the global monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market are also focused on expanding their global presence. For instance, in January 2019, Nouryon started a new headquarters office and research center to support its operations in India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

