Growing Demand for Processed Cheese Blocks by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Processed Cheese Blocks. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Processed Cheese Blocks Market across various industries and regions.
Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of Processed Cheese Blocks, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers.
The global Processed Cheese Blocks market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Processed Cheese Blocks market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Processed Cheese Blocks
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Processed Cheese Blocks, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Processed Cheese Blocks Market.
Processed Cheese Blocks Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of Processed Cheese Blocks market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.
Cheese Type
Blue Cheese
Brick Cheese
Camembert Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Cream Cheese
Mozerella Cheese
Romano Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Other Processed Cheese Blocks
Form
Cheese Blocks
Traingle
Rectangle
Circle
Square
Cheese Slice
Cheese Spread
Cheese Spray
Milk Source
Cattle Milk
Goat Milk
Sheep Milk
End Use
Retail / Household
HoReCa
F&B Processors
Snacks Manufacturers
Bakery and Confectionery Product Manufacturers
Sauces and Condiment Manufacturers
Ready Meal Manufacturers
Packaged Food Manufacturers
Other F&B Processors
Distribution
Direct Sales (B2B)
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Club Stores
Discounters
Grocery Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of Processed Cheese Blocks, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers. The global Processed Cheese Blocks market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.
Growing Demand for Processed Cheese Blocks by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth
Generally, Processed Cheese Blocks are used in adding taste to sandwiches and burgers. This is mainly because Processed Cheese Blocks are easy to pair with a large number of ingredients. Fast food has witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in developing countries, which in turn is expected to influence the market growth. Processed Cheese Blocks is also being used in several shredded, or sliced applications, as well as in pizza toppings. Demand for Processed Cheese Blocks by food service manufacturers has gained an uptick since the recent past. Food service manufacturers opt for Processed Cheese Blocks owing to its property of high melting, and smooth taste. These factors are expected to sustain the market growth of Processed Cheese Blocks.
Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the global market for Processed Cheese Blocks, in terms of revenues. Revenues from the Processed Cheese Blocks market in Europe will account for nearly half share of the market over the forecast period. The market for Processed Cheese Blocks in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 344.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022.
Wholesales/Distributor/ Direct Segment to Remain the Largest Sales Channel for Processed Cheese Blocks
Online retailers segment is estimated to remain the fastest expanding sales channel in the global Processed Cheese Blocks market. Wholesales/distributor/direct segment is projected to remain the most lucrative sales channel for Processed Cheese Blocks during the forecast period. However, Processed Cheese Blocks sales in convenience stores are expected to register the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.
By product form, Processed Cheese Blocks blocks are projected to remain preferred among consumers, with sales estimated to account for nearly US$ 4,500 Mn revenues by 2022-end. In addition, sales of Processed Cheese Blocks slices are estimated to exhibit the fastest growth through 2022.
Sales of Processed Cheese Blocks sourced from cattle milk are projected to reflect the fastest growth through 2022, followed by Processed Cheese Blocks sourced from sheep milk. In terms of revenues, goat milk Processed Cheese Blocks are expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.
Food & Beverage Processing Application of Processed Cheese Blocks to Hold over One-Third Revenue Share of the Market
Accounting for more than one-third market revenue share, food & beverage processing is projected to hold its position as the largest application segment in the global Processed Cheese Blocks market. In terms of revenues, hotel, restaurants, cafes (HoReCa) are anticipated to be the second most lucrative application segment in the market by 2022-end.
Supriya Bhor
