FILIPINO LIFESTYLE BRAND AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE RECEIVES 4 DESIGN RECOGNITIONS AT THE INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARDS 2021

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipino lifestyle brand and social enterprise, Quarkus, bagged 4 design recognitions at the 15th International Design Awards, organized by the Farmani Group in Los Angeles, California.

The International Design Awards (IDA) is an annual juried competition that recognizes design visionaries in the fields of architecture, interior design, product design, graphic design and fashion worldwide. IDA’s past roster of winners include Mercedes Benz, Google, Facebook, Paypal, Pepsico, and Nespresso, among others.

Quarkus, headed by its Chief Product Designer, Rebie Ramoso, earned the following design awards: 1) Bronze in Accessories and Bags for their ReCreate by Quarkus Kimono Convertible Bag; 2) Honorable Mention in Sustainable Fashion for their ReCreate by Quarkus Kimono Convertible Bag; 3) Honorable Mention in Accessories and Bags for their Tupi Foldable Bags; and 4) Honorable Mention in Textile Design for their Tupi Foldable Bags.

According to Rebie Ramoso, Quarkus strives to use its products as platforms to promote their advocacies. “We tried to highlight our care for the environment in our Kimono Convertible Bags by recycling old kimonos and using them as the main fabric for the bags.” The company likewise continues to celebrate Philippine heritage in its Tupi Foldable bags by using them as canvas to feature Filipino inspired designs.

The 15th International Design Awards panel of jurors commended the designers from over 80 countries for the high standard of designs submitted across all the five categories.

Freddy Curiel, Founder and Creative Director of the Lapis Bureau, and member of the IDA jury commented: “It has been such a great breath of fresh air to see that despite the difficult times of this pandemic, our creative industry has been able to produce such high quality and amazing works, especially envisioning a brighter future!”

Peter Seidler, Founder Seidler Ventures and member of the IDA jury remarked: “What strikes me about the range of projects put forward, is the resilience of design thinking in the face of numerous major challenges. And, the growing presence of projects striving to make a difference in the health of the planet, reveals the compassionate nature of the collective design community.”

To view all the winners of the 15th International Design Awards, you may visit the Winners Gallery on the IDA website, http://idesignawards.com.

For more information about Quarkus, you may visit their website at http://quarkus.net.

ABOUT QUARKUS
Quarkus is a Manila based lifestyle brand and social enterprise that seeks to empower Filipino artisans in marginalized communities. Quarkus celebrates Filipino ingenuity and craftsmanship by partnering with home based artisans in creating original and innovative lifestyle accessories.

