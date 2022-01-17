Pasta market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.28% till 2026 | Nestlé SA, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Barilla

Pasta Market

Pasta is defined as shaped dough made of Durum wheat and boiled in water.

Market Overview:

Pasta is defined as shaped dough made of Durum wheat and boiled in water. The word “pasta” itself derives from the Italian word for the dough from which pasta shapes are made. Pasta is a staple food of Italian cuisine. Over the years, because of pasta's affordability, shelf life, and versatility, it became firmly rooted in worldwide culture. Spaghetti, macaroni, and noodles are types of pasta. Some pasta dishes are served as a small first course or for light lunches, such as pasta salads. Other dishes may be portioned larger and used for dinner. However, pasta may vary in taste, color and texture. When eaten in moderation, pasta can be part of a healthy diet. Whole-grain pasta is lower in calories and carbs but higher in fiber and nutrients. Thus, there is an increasing demand for pasta across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pasta market are Nestlé SA, Fioribruna Pastas Gallo, BRF S.A., General Mills Inc., BarillaF.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A, Ebro Foods, S.A., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., and Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.P.A., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of pasta worldwide and consumer shift towards easy to make foods is expected to propel the growth of the pasta market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Italian pasta brand, Pasta Plant, launched two new ‘superfood’ non-wheat pastas created to help consumers eat healthily without compromising on taste or texture. Made from 100% organic ingredients including legumes, roots, greens and seeds, both the Proactive and Prosper pastas contain high levels of plant-based protein and low carbs, ideal for active lifestyles and healthy eating.

Moreover, increasing demand for convenience food, increasing number of both smartphone and Internet users, and rapid growth of the e-commerce are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the pasta market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), with growing internet penetration, internet users in India are expected to increase from 429.23 million as of September 2017 to 829 million by 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Unione Italiana Food figures revealed an extraordinary result in the first six months of 2020. Germany, UK, France, USA, and Japan are the most strategic countries, but pasta consumption increased by around 40% in the USA, Canada, Australia, and Romania, by 30% in the UK, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. It increased by even 40% in Hong Kong, Ukraine, and Ireland. Other strategic markets, like France, China, and South Korea increased by more than 20%. Moreover, pasta consumption has increased during the pandemic. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the pasta market, worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The pasta market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic and gluten-free pasta from health conscious people across the globe. For instance, in February 2021, Chickapea launched a new plant-based pasta portfolio with a +Greens line. The organic and gluten-free pasta is made with only chickpeas, lentils, kale, and spinach. Each serving contains 11 grams of fiber, 24 grams of protein, and more than two servings of vegetables.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the pasta market due to the increasing consumption of pasta, increasing demand for organic and gluten-free pasta, and increasing of trend of eating in cafes and restaurants. For instance, the United States is the largest pasta market, with 2.7 million tons of pasta consumed, according to the National Pasta Association.

Moreover, in March 2021, Caulipower launched a frozen gluten-free pasta formulated with cauliflower. Caulipower Cauliflower Pasta has 48% more fiber than traditional pasta and half the amount of sugar of leading gluten-free pastas, according to the company.

Furthermore, in August 2019, the Artisan Olive Oil Company launched a range of artisan pasta brand, Pasts d’Alba, in the United Kingdom.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global pasta market is segmented into:

Dried Pasta

Chilled/Fresh Pasta

Canned/Preserved Pasta

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pasta market is segmented into:

B2B (Business to Business)

B2C (Business to Consumer)

