Phototherapy Devices Market 2020: Segmentation Analysis, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Phototherapy Devices Market Trends –Growing awareness among patients regarding advanced diagnostic solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

We Have Recent Updates of Phototherapy Devices Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/120

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Phototherapy Devices market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Phototherapy Devices research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From The Report

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Phototherapy Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices

Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices

Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/phototherapy-devices-market

Regional analysis of the Phototherapy Devices market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Phototherapy Devices Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Phototherapy Devices industry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Automotive LiDAR Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

Wi-Fi as a Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

Autoinjectors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

Video Doorbell Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

Top 10 Leading and Most Promising Telepresence Robots Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-and-most-promising-telepresence-robots-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.