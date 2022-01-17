Customer Experience Platforms Market to reach ~US$ 18,972.7 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Customer Experience Platforms Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The customer experience platforms market revenue totaled ~US$ 7,753.9 Mn in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall customer experience platforms market is projected to reach ~US$ 18,972.7 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% for 2022 - 28.



2022 Market Value US$ 8,681.0 Mn 2028 Market Value US$ 18,972.7 Mn CAGR% (2022-2028) 13.9 % Share of Top 5 Players 40 %

Increasing integration of technologies such as AR/VR, bots, CRM, AI, smart devices, and wearables has been contributing significantly to the flourishing landscape of customer experience platforms, in recent years. A newly published market study by Future Market Insights also correlates the rampant growth consumer goods and retail industry to the robust expansion of CX platforms market worldwide. Smartphone penetration is pushing the status of mobile applications and social media platforms as the most preferred points of interaction among customers and businesses, according to the report.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7587

A senior research analyst says while offering the market background, “Tremendous competition across industries is driving the critical need for customer retention and necessitating the regulation of customer churn rate. Businesses are thus increasingly preferring an extensive availability of a range of extension points to connect with their customer bases in an effort to survive the competitive scenario in the customer experience platform landscape”. Adding further to it, the analyst says, “The approximately US$ 5 Bn market for customer experience platforms is likely to demonstrate over 10% year on year growth in revenue in 2019”.

In the wheel of fortune, the report categorizes various market segments on the basis of their rate of growth projected for the next decade old period. A majority of market segments fall in the high and medium growth quadrants. End use verticals such as consumer goods and retail, and hospitality, in addition to IP segments such as social media and mobile apps occupy the high growth quadrant.

Key Research Findings at A Glance

Robust yearly revenue growth of around 12% estimated for mobile apps as the highly attractive interaction point is primarily driven by exceptional penetration of smartphone technology. Around 1/4th share of the current market revenue is contributed by mobile applications.

Cloud as a deployment model is winning a heavy incremental opportunity translating further into a larger share of more than 55% over on premise segment in the customer experience platforms landscape.

Consumer goods and retail sector, currently holding around 1/4th share of the total market revenue, is observing a hefty incremental opportunity. Hospitality is also rapidly emerging attractive end use vertical for CX platform vendors owing to the considerable yearly growth anticipated post 2020.

Large enterprises continues to reign supreme over small and medium sized enterprises in terms of deployment of customer experience platforms. Maximum business opportunity resides in the Android segment.

FMI Recognizes Significant Growth Potential in Developing Regional Markets for Customer Experience Platforms

North America continues to lead the pack globally in customer experience platforms landscape, whereas substantial growth opportunities lie in the South Eastern Asia and rest of Asia Pacific region.

A collective revenue share of over 28% from the eastern and western parts of Europe represent the significant position of European region in customer experience platforms ecology.

While customer centric approach of CX platform vendors is identified to be the key driver for North America’s market, ever-growing digitization is pushing the scenario in Asia Pacific, wherein spectacular growth opportunities are spotted in India and ASEAN countries.

A majority of key market players have strong presence across developing economies in Japan and MEA.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7587

Maintaining the Customer Centric Approach Helps CX Platform Vendors Deliver Customer Satisfaction at An Improved Level

Vendors of customer experience platforms are focusing more on end user requirements, in addition to ever-evolving business requirements.

Fostering adoption of IoT and connected technologies is fueling adoption of customer experience platforms based on end user perceptions.

Centralization of customer data that has been collected from the various points of interaction is enabling vendors to develop a personalized approach to delivering top notch customer experience.

CX Platform Vendors to Tap into the White Spaces in Predictive Analytics Integration

Future Market Insights report on customer experience platforms landscape reveals that the vendors are leveraging the opportunities residing in the integration of predictive analytics into their existing CX platform offerings.

“It’s all about delivering a more advanced version of current customer experience platforms along with improved applications and functional capabilities as added advantages to customers,” says the FMI analyst, while adding further, “It will even help vendors conduct the comparative analyses of past and current CX data and further generate an accurate predictive data about customer experience trends, customer behavior, and the actual purchasing decision”.

With more than 40% share of the current market revenue, Tier 1 players are reportedly delivering best-in-industry offerings in wider portfolios, imparting significant regional coverage. Tier 2 companies on the other side include some of the highly important companies that hold the potential to transit to the Tier 1 category. Although Tier 3 players are relatively new entrants and hold limited presence at a global level, they reflect growth at a rapid pace.

About Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2022 US$ 8,681.0 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2028 13.9 % Share of top 5 players Around 40% Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & other APAC , China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Nordic, Russia, Poland, India, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries and South Africa Key Segments Covered Interaction Point, Deployment, Vertical, Enterprise Size, Platform and Region Key Companies Profiled Avaya

IBM Corporation

Huawei Corporation

Qualtrics

Zendesk

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Tech Mahindra

Software AG

TCS Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Customer-Facing Technology Market: Customer-facing technology market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Hyperloop Technology Market: The Hyperloop Technology market is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 47.4% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Invoice Processing Software Market: According to latest research, invoice processing software market is estimated to grow with a expected CAGR of 15%.

High Performance Computing Market: The High Performance Computing (HPC) systems market would grow by more than 6.1% CAGR.

Cryogenic Technology Market: Cryogenic technology demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Compliance Testing Solutions Market: According to latest research, compliance testing solutions market is estimated to grow with an expected CAGR of 10%.

Community Cloud Market: Community cloud demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Brain Fingerprinting Technology Market: Brain Fingerprinting Technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

8K Technology Market: 8K technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Application Delivery Controllers Market: Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/customer-experience-platforms-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/customer-experience-platforms-market