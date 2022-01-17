Acrylic Resins Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% to reach 23.82 Billion by 2028|EMERGEN RESEARCH

Emergen Research Logo

Acrylic Resins Market Trends – Increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Introduction

The global Acrylic Resins market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Spurt in construction activities globally as well as a rising need for eco-friendly formulations are some of the key factors driving steady global Acrylic Resins market revenue growth. In addition, increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Increasing Demand of Acrylic Resins

Advancements in bio-based resin solutions is important for long-term sustainability. The primary purpose of creating sustainable or bio-based paints and coating solutions is to ensure environmental sustainability. Majority of coating raw materials are produced from fossil-based raw materials or renewable sources including oils, coal, and natural gas. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions caused by misuse of such resources has a significantly negative impact on the environment. As compared to the conventional counterparts, raw materials based on plant biomass have advantageous characteristics.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Acrylic Resins market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Acrylic Resins research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Acrylates segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Acrylates chemistry is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Such resins are made up of alkyl acrylates and methacrylates homo and copolymers, which are sometimes blended with other thermoplastic compounds. These are primarily used as main binders in coatings, with applications in the construction and automotive sectors.

Hybrid segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to superior performance qualities like ultraviolet (UV) protection, glossy retention, and better adhesion, hybrid resins are increasingly being utilized in coating applications.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities as well as rising disposable income and favorable home loan schemes in countries in the region.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Some major companies in the market report include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Acrylic Resins on the basis of type, form, chemistry, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Chemistry Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methacrylate

Acrylate

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

DIY coatings

Elastomers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Consumer goods

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Regional analysis of the Acrylic Resins market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Acrylic Resins Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Acrylic Resins industry

