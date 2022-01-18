STACS Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification for Vetta platform for ESG Finance, supporting scale up
STACS Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification for Vetta platform for enhanced ESG Finance
Leading ESG FinTech firm in Singapore meets rigorous international standards for information security management systems
The newly-awarded ISO certification for STACS Vetta platform is a natural progression in our journey towards global scale up.”SINGAPORE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Singapore Environmental, Social, and Governance (‘ESG’) FinTech firm, Hashstacs Pte Ltd (‘STACS’) today announced that it has been awarded the globally-recognised ISO certification for information security management systems after an extensive audit of the company’s internal information security practices. The certification is awarded for STACS’s Distributed Ledger Technology (‘DLT')-based platform, Vetta, which enables enhanced ESG finance.
— Benjamin Soh, Managing Director at STACS
The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification by TÜV SÜD PSB certifies that STACS has established and applied an Information Security Management System for the provision of its blockchain infrastructure platform for financial institutions and enterprises. (In general, the certification is awarded to organisations with an in-built management system which continually identifies, monitors, and eliminates vulnerabilities via the implementation of ongoing improved risk controls and protocols to provide continued confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information as well as legal compliance.)
Being an industry-leading ESG FinTech platform provider, this recognition reaffirms STACS’s ability to serve its clients and partners from the financial industry including global banks, stock exchanges, and asset managers, as well as corporates from all sectors.
Benjamin Soh, Managing Director at STACS, said: “The newly-awarded ISO certification for STACS Vetta platform is a natural progression in our journey towards global scale up, and a confirmation of our demonstrated and ongoing commitment to operating in accordance with international standards, to provide our clients both quality and enterprise security assurance. This is critical for all companies, especially our financial institution partners. With our elevated trust and reliability, we seek to continue bringing new technologies to accelerate Sustainable Finance, in a secure manner compliant with international standards.”
Earlier last year, STACS took up the critical role as the nexus of ESG Finance, with the company’s prominent partnership announcement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (‘MAS') on building the Project Greenprint ESG Registry, a DLT-based platform that provides accessibility to quality ESG data of various industry sectors, and enhances the mobilisation of ESG capital.
The Greenprint ESG Registry forms the core of STACS Vetta platform, which enables effective Sustainable Finance for financial institutions and corporates of any size.
STACS plans to commence another funding round this year, to propel the firm forward in its plans to expand its Sustainable Finance ecosystem.
###
About STACS (www.stacs.io)
STACS (Hashstacs Pte Ltd) is a Singapore FinTech company focused on ESG FinTech, in partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for the Project Greenprint ESG Registry. STACS serves as the Nexus of ESG Finance with its live blockchain infrastructure that enables effective Sustainable Finance and High-Quality Carbon Credits, and unlocks value in Asset and Wealth Management and Digital Securities. Its clients and partners include global banks, stock exchanges, asset managers, and corporates. STACS is The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2021 FinTech Start-Up of the Year, an Award Winner of the MAS Global FinTech Innovation Challenge Awards 2020, and also a two-times awardee of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept (POC) grant, under the Financial Sector Development Fund administered by the MAS.
Grace Lim
STACS
grace.lim@stacs.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn