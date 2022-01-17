Smart Manufacturing Market Trends 2020: Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy and Size-Share Report till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Manufacturing Market Trends – Implementation of Industrial IoT in manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Introduction

The global Smart Manufacturing Market will be worth USD 484.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies across all major industries, including food & beverage, petrochemicals, automotive, aerospace & defense, and energy & power. The rising need to eliminate human & machine errors, enhanced asset efficiency and production quality has increased the adoption of digitized supply chain management solutions.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Increasing Demand of Smart Manufacturing

The rising adoption of big data analytics, autonomous robots, artificial intelligence, and digitized supply chain management solutions in the industrial sectors is driving the demand of the market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Smart Manufacturing market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Smart Manufacturing research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

We Have Recent Updates of Smart Manufacturing Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/340

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ABB and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) exchanged a Letter of Intent (LOI) in Stockholm, Sweden. The LOI was exchanged to accelerate the realization of smart manufacturing in Vietnam.

The Manufacturing Execution System segment held the largest market share of 28.7% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the advanced and cost-effective technologies, such as the cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System, in the manufacturing process by the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Industrial Robotics is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. Implementation of artificial intelligence and the increasing investments for automation across all major industries in the developing countries is driving the growth of the segment.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include IBM, ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson Electric, and Cisco, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Manufacturing Market on the basis of Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry, and region:

Information Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing Execution System

Human-Machine Interface

Warehouse Management System

Plant Asset Management

Industrial Communication

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Product lifecycle Management

Others

Enabling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Robotics

Machine Vision

Industrial 3D printing

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing

Blockchain in manufacturing

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in manufacturing

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Semiconductor & electronics

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Regional analysis of the Smart Manufacturing market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Smart Manufacturing Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Smart Manufacturing industry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Food Vacuum Machine Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-vacuum-machine-market

Clinical Trial Software Market By Deployment https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-trial-software-market

Top 10 Deep Neural Network Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-deep-neural-network-companies-in-the-world

Automotive LiDAR Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.