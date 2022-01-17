Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Size – USD 3.10 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 7.0%, Trends- Increasing demand for livestock products across the globe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 5.93 billion in terms of value, delivering a CAGR of 7.0% over 2021-2028. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in farm animals and associated efforts by farm owners to maintain hygiene practices in the farms are expected to drive the global livestock surface disinfectant market growth.

A significant rise in dairy cattle and beef rearing activities is prompting meat producers to invest in disinfectant products for maintaining housing hygiene, which in turn will boost the livestock surface disinfectant market expansion through 2028.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3866

Market Overview:

The materials and chemical industry have long been at the forefront of innovation. It has aided in the exploration of new parts of nature by the scientific community as well as individuals. Everything is made up of chemicals, from medical supplies to paints to perfumes. The materials and chemicals business is in charge of both new chemical discovery and substance exploration. From discovering novel compounds to generating new chemical combinations, the materials and chemicals business has always taken a forward-thinking attitude.

Polymers, dyes, lubricants, surfactants, resins, petrochemicals, bleaches, paints, plastics, soap, detergent, and acids are just a few of the chemicals and chemical products found in this industry. To improve the product's overall efficacy, magnetic, optical, structural, and catalytic qualities are all adjusted. Leading materials and chemicals sector players have challenged the status quo and created amazing inventions that have changed the course of history. Advances in the materials and chemicals industries may pave the way for other industries to grasp new forms of matter. It lays a firm foundation for the progress of society as a whole in this way.

Key players contributing towards the global livestock surface disinfectants market share include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), and Laboratoire M2 (Canada), among others.

Further Key Findings From the Report:

Based on form, the liquid segment is forecast to dominate the market share through 2028. The robust growth of the segment is a result of the high effectiveness of liquid disinfectants against different types of infections as compared to their counterparts.

Based on application, dairy cleaning is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment for the livestock surface disinfectant market during the projected timeline. Increasing product demand for disinfecting milking machines and milking parlors to avoid bacteria infestation is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Merck Animal Health, the global animal health business unit of Merck, launched Armatrex, an EPA-registered bacteriostatic spray on April 29, 2020. Armatrex spray is an anti-microbial solution for animal biosecurity purposes and provides an effective coating against the growth of bacteria, mold, algae, and fungi.

In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to contribute considerably to the global livestock surface disinfectant market revenue share over the analysis period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the expansion of the animal farming industry. Moreover, increased investment by farm producers in livestock disinfectant products for maintaining hygiene practices in farms will foster segmental growth through 2028.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/livestock-surface-disinfectant-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global livestock surface disinfectant market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook

Iodine

Lactic acid

Hydrogen peroxide

Phenolic acids

Peracetic acid

Quaternary compounds

Chlorine

Chlorine dioxide

Chlorohexidine

Glut-quat mixes

Glycolic acid

Others (Alcohols, alkalis, glycerol, and aldehydes)

Form Outlook

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Dairy & ruminant

Dairy cleaning

Aquaculture

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3866

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Cesium Iodide Market Revenue @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cesium-iodide-market

1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/1-2-4-trimethylbenzene-market

Powered Data Buoy Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/powered-data-buoy-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.