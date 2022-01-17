Geotextile Tubes Market Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 4.96 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing applications of geotextile tubes in coastal protection and coastal engineering works is a key factor driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geotextile Tubes Market size is expected to reach USD 4.96 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing applications of geotextile tubes in coastal protection and engineering works. Rising rate of coastal erosions due to sea level rise, climate changes, storm surges, and human activities such as harbor construction, sand dredging, and natural calamities are driving demand for geotextile tubes. Limited availability of natural resources such as rock in certain regions resulted in growing popularity of geotextile tubes as the traditional forms of rivers and coastal structures have become very expensive to build and maintain. Shifting preference from traditional rubber and concrete systems towards cost-effective materials for coastal structures is expected to boost revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period. Geotextile tubes are widely applied due to features offered such as easy installation and cost effectiveness, and also for minimization of environmental effects. Coastal erosion is causing damage to shorelines and public properties, and is also affecting tourism sector. These factors are boosting need for coastal restoration. Geotextile tubes help in increasing potential value of beach front through beach restoration and prevent continuous erosion of shoreline at a minimal cost. Moreover, geotextile tubes are flexible, and can be easily removed after beach nourishment. This makes geotextile tubes favorable for beaches which act as attractive tourism spots.

Sustainable soft solutions in terms of materials are more preferred for design of coastal protection in place of hard solution. Adverse effects for utilizing hard solutions for coastal protection is resulting in increasing demand for sand-filled geotextile tubes due to characteristics of the product simplicity and lesser impact on the coastal environment.

Top Key Companies:

Koninklijke Tencate, Naue GmbH & Co. Kg, HUESKER, Fibertex Nonwovens, Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd, ACE Geosynthetics, Officine Maccaferri SpA, Freudenberg group, Flexituff Ventures International Ltd., and Tensar International.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector is significantly gaining traction in the last few years owing to high demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages, paper, medical and healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, manufacturing among others. Global Geotextile Tubes market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the market. Growing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, rising need for reducing carbon emission and rising adoption of biodigerable products is supporting growth of the global Geotextile Tubes market. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising per capita income are further fueling global market growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In May 2020, Freudenberg announced the acquisition of Low & Bonar PLC, a global manufacturer of technical textiles, which is based in London, United Kingdom. Low & Bonar PLC is expected to be integrated in the Freudenberg Performance Materials Business Group. Performance materials business of Freudenberg is expected to be strengthened with the acquisition of Low & Bonar PLC. Acquisition would help in strengthening position of the company in the global geotextile tube market.

Woven segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global geotextile tubes market over the forecast period owing to its superior tensile strength and flexibility. Fine porous structure of woven geotextile tube is boosting their demand to prevent coastal erosion because fine pores allow water to flow through them while retaining the filling materials.

Marine and hydraulic segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global geotextile tubes market owing to rising need to prevent coastal erosion, assist mangrove rehabilitation, and encourage beach nourishment. Limited resources of natural rocks in certain regions is resulting in increasing application of geotextile tubes in coastal protection in place of conventional coastal structures.

The geotextile tubes market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising rate of coastal erosion in all the maritime states and union territories of countries like India due to human interventions and natural causes is expected to boost the demand for geotextile tube to prevent coastal erosion and encourage beach restoration.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global geotextile tubes market based on type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Woven

Nonwoven

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Environmental Engineering

Marine & Hydraulic

Construction

Agricultural Engineering

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

