Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends

Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Trends – Increasing government support in subsidies and incentives to increase electric vehicle sales

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Introduction

The global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market size reached USD 1,178.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for effective and reliable electric vehicle fluids and lubricants is one of the key factors expected to drive global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of electric vehicles and increasing government support in the form of subsidies and incentives to increase adoption of electric vehicles are other key factors expected to augment growth of the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market going ahead.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Increasing Demand of Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Grease segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of grease in electric vehicles for lubricating door locks, hinges, and powertrain is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Increasing adoption of BEVs globally is expected to drive revenue growth of the battery electric vehicles segment during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent regulations implemented by government in countries in North America to reduce carbon emissions, adopt more environment-friendly and renewable energy resources and vehicles, and rising focus on reducing dependence on fossil fuels among others, are driving growth of the market in the region.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key players in the market include 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, propulsion type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Grease

Brake Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Drive System Fluid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Regional analysis of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

