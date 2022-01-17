Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,892 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19: Morocco Among Five African Countries that Reached Global Vaccination Targets (UN)

COVID-19: Morocco Among Five African Countries that Reached Global Vaccination Targets (UN)

MOROCCO, January 17 - Morocco is among the five African countries that have reached the United Nations target of vaccinating 10% of the population against COVID-19 by the end of September and 40% before the end of 2021.

According to the 2022 World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report, released Thursday in New York, most African countries have vaccinated less than 5% of their population, not reaching the vaccination targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO), noting that only five countries on the continent have reached these targets, namely Morocco, Cape Verde, Mauritius, Seychelles and Tunisia.

According to the WHO, vaccination rates remain low in Africa. Only 102 million people, or 7.5% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

More than 80% of people in Africa are yet to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In early December, the UN agency reported an 83% surge in new COVID-19 cases in Africa, fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Based on a new assessment of the pandemic it carried out, WHO has noted that more waves could be building as updated forecasts warn that the continent may not reach 70% vaccine coverage until August 2024.

MAP 13 January 2022

 

You just read:

COVID-19: Morocco Among Five African Countries that Reached Global Vaccination Targets (UN)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.