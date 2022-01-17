Morocco Records 5,428 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, January 17 - Morocco reported 5,428 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 5,404 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,612,973 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,008,669 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 3,786,619 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,048,653 while recoveries increase to 977,695, i.e. a recovery rate of 93.2%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,810), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1,170), Marrakech-Safi (966), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (470), Souss-Massa (401), Fez-Meknes (305), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (145), Draa-Tafilalet (46), Guelmim-Oued Noun (34), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (32), the Oriental (32) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (17).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 14,976 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with thirteen new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Marrakech-Safi (1), Fez-Meknes (1), Draa-Tafilalet (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The number of active cases increased to 55,982, including 502 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 16 January 2022