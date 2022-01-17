Submit Release
Vance Chemicals wins contract extension with The National Carrier of Singapore

Vance Chemicals Pte. Ltd. secures contract extension with Singapore Airlines Ltd

SINGAPORE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vance Chemicals Pte. Ltd. (“Vance Chemicals”), a leader in water-based, daily-use disinfectants, is pleased to announce that it has secured the contract extension with Singapore’s national carrier, Singapore Airlines Ltd (“SIA”) for the Supply of Air Freshening Spray for inflight use.

The contract award is for the five-year term supply GK-GermKiller® GK Air™ (“GK Air”), which was specifically formulated to meet the requirements of the Singapore Airlines Group for an aircraft inflight disinfectant that is efficacious, safe and refreshing.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot, the two passenger airlines within the SIA group were recently awarded the highest 5-Star rating in the Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Audit[1]. As an integral part of the SIA Group’s aircraft cleaning and disinfection protocol[2], GK Air™ conforms to the aircraft specifications as a disinfectant cleaner and is certified as hospital-grade surface disinfectant which is also tested effective against the COVID-19 virus.[3] GK Air™ is also used by other airlines and in hygiene-sensitive environments such as childcare centres across Singapore.

“This is a significant contract for Vance Chemicals as it signifies the confidence and trust that our customers have in our company and products. It reaffirms our core values to continually invest in product research and development for quality, safety and efficacy,” says Damon Lim, Head of Sales.

Vance Chemicals’ R&D and manufacturing are all located in Singapore and all GK-GermKiller® products are tested using international protocols by leading independent local and international laboratories. Another aircraft disinfectant, GK Concentrate™ is also certified hospital-grade and has been tested effective against SARS-CoV-2.

More product information can be found at gk-germkiller.com.

