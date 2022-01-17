Global UX Design Studio YUJ Designs Wins Prestigious Good Design, Chicago Award 2021

YUJ Designs was also awarded Good Design Australia award in October 2021.

The Good Design award testifies to our high-end delivery and design-maturity approach. We are truly honored and feel grateful for receiving this honor” — Samir Chabukswar, CEO and Founder, YUJ Designs

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- YUJ Designs , India-based Global UX Design Company - winner of Red Dot Award 2020, has received the prestigious Good Design Award for the year 2021, for Tata Nexon EV connected car experience. This is the 6th award earned by the design studio in 2021. The project itself has received 5 prestigious awards. YUJ Designs has been delivering UX design solutions for design-mature companies across the globe since 2009.The Good Design Awards, Chicago, Illinois - commemorates the best of the best in design worldwide. The coveted award is in its 71st year and is the world's oldest, prestigious, and most recognized Design Awards program organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd.“We at YUJ Designs are driven by our commitment to deliver the best of the design solutions and elevate user experience to higher levels of quality. The Good Design award testifies to our high-end delivery and design-maturity approach. We are truly honored and feel grateful for receiving this honor,” said Samir Chabukswar, CEO and Founder, YUJ Designs, on receiving the recognition.Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company Tata Motors partnered with YUJ Designs to create a seamless experience for their app Z-Connect that provides an interface between their vehicle, Tata Nexon EV, and its driver. Nexon EV is the first-ever electric vehicle, by the manufacturer introduced in 2019 into the ASEAN market equipped with new-generation electric and ground-breaking connected technologies.“For Z-Connect, our mandate was to design a seamless digital and physical connection that enables users to control car functions remotely, safely, securely in the most convenient way. The primary objective was to provide a ubiquitous app experience so that the interaction of the app does not become an impediment to the primary task of driving,” added Samir.The other awards received by YUJ Designs for the Tata EV project are Good Design Australia 2021 for Best Digital Design, Emobility+ 2021 for Smart Tech Innovation, the UXDA Nomination 2021 for Product Design, and the Red Dot Awards 2020 in the Brand & Communication category.Apart from these, YUJ Designs has been recognized as the Best SME of the Year, by the SME Chamber of India in 2021.# # #About YUJ DesignsYUJ Designs is a top-tier UX design studio in India. YUJ Designs has successfully crafted experiences for more than 100 international clients, many of them Fortune 500 companies. With a rock-solid experience of working on more than 2,000 design and research projects, we have earned a spot in the top 15 global user experience agencies. In the business of informing design strategies by a blended understanding of business ROI and user needs, our work ensures both, delightful product experience and a positive impact on the customer's top line.

YUJ Designs is recognized as a Reddot Winner 2020 and Good Designs, Chicago for the project Tata EV mobile application, under Brand and Communication Design.