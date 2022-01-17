Speed Limit Restored on All Roadways in the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted all speed limit restrictions that were in place on all interstates and major highways across the Philadelphia region during the latest winter storm.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

