PHILIPPINES, January 17 - Press Release January 17, 2022 Bong Go highlights importance of getting vaccinated against new wave of COVID-19 cases As the number of daily COVID-19 infections continues to rise in the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go advised all eligible Filipinos to get vaccinated and take their booster shots as well for added protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Data from the Department of Health showed that new infections rose to 37,207 on January 14, the highest single tally reported since the pandemic started. The DOH also registered a positivity rate of 47.3% which meant that nearly one out of every two individuals who were tested turned out positive. "Sa mga hindi pa nababakunahan pero kuwalipikado naman, magpabakuna na kayo sa pinakamalapit na vaccination center sa inyong lugar," encouraged Go. "Para naman sa mga bakunado na at kuwalipikado nang kumuha ng booster, magpaturok na rin kayo. May mga pag-aaral ang mga eksperto na ang booster ay makakapagbigay ng karagdagang proteksyon laban sa mas nakakahawang Omicron variant," he continued. The senator, who serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, added that the emergence of the Omicron variant has emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted. "Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na magpabakuna. Nasa datos naman na kung sino ang positibo at grabe 'yung sintomas ay kadalasan sila 'yung mga hindi pa bakunado," said Go. Health experts have found that receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine alone significantly reduces one's risk of developing severe symptoms or dying as a result of the virus. Despite the sharp spike in infections, the country's case-to-hospitalization rate is currently lower compared to previous surges. A recent study by the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University also revealed that an additional dose of an mRNA-based vaccine can provide immunity against the Omicron variant. The government has administered around 117.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of January 13. Some 54.5 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated while 58.5 million have received their first dose. More than 4.4 million have obtained their booster shots. On this note, Go reminded Filipinos to religiously observe basic health protocols such as using masks in public, social distancing and regular handwashing, in order to further minimize their risk of infection. "Tulungan po natin ang isa't isa. Alam ko, gustung-gusto na nating bumalik sa normal. Ang tanging landas lang patungo sa ating dating mas komportableng pamumuhay ay ang pagsunod sa wastong health protocols at pagbabakuna," he said. Go, however, pointed out that these strategies will only work if everyone cooperates. Experts found that the proper use of masks alone decreases the risk of catching and spreading the virus. "Ang public health ay responsibilidad nating lahat at hindi lamang ng gobyerno, kaya gawin natin ang ating parte at maging bahagi ng solusyon. Palawakin natin ang ating kaalaman sa mga sintomas ng sakit at kung may nararamdaman kayo, mas mabuting iwasan na ang paglabas ng bahay para wala nang mahawaan pang iba," added the senator. "Huwag tayong mag-panic pero huwag din tayong maging kumpiyansa. Sa kabila ng pananalasa ng mas nakakahawang sakit, kailangan pa nating doblehin ang pag-iingat," he maintained. Finally, the lawmaker reiterated his appeal to the public not to let their guards down. He stressed that everyone is responsible for keeping each other safe. He also underlined the importance of continued public support to help the government balance public health and economic interests. "Sa ngayon, maraming lugar sa bansa ang isinailalim sa Alert Level 3 dahil sa sitwasyon na ito. Ang nais po nating gawin ay magkaroon ng balanse sa ating kalusugan at ekonomiya. Huwag po sana nating hayaang mag-lockdown dahil nais nating umahon ang ating mga negosyo sa kabila ng paghihirap nitong nakaraang dalawang taon," said Go. "Ang balanse na ito ay maninigurado rin na hindi babagsak ang ating healthcare system. Nakita na po natin ang paghihirap ng ating mga healthcare workers sa panahong ito. Kung wala sila, wala tayong mapupuntahan sa oras ng ating mga pangangailangan sa kalusugan... (kaya) tulungan po natin ang isa't isa," he added.