FSS Optimizes the Electronic Services Provide Convenient, Fast and Flexible Channels for Employers to Pay Contributions

MACAU, January 17 - The Electronic Filing Service of Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has been optimized since January 2022. Employers already activated the Electronic Filing Service are not required to file if there is “no change” of long-term employees during the quarter. The Contribution Payment Advice can be downloaded on the first day of the contribution month; the reporting period is extended to the second last working day of the contribution month; SMS notification service is added to remind employers to pay contributions on time, etc.

The Electronic Filing Service can allow employers to complete the filing and payment procedures, anytime, anywhere, without leaving their office, for their obligatory system’s local long-term employees and fixed-term labour contract employees (casual workers), so that employers can use different electronic channels (e.g. designated banks’ AutoPay, online banking, ATMs of JETCO network, and BOC EXPRESS, etc.) to make contributions according to the filing time, which are fast and convenient.

With the optimization of the Electronic Filing Service, it provides employers with a more convenient filing process － it is not required to file if there is no change of long-term employees during the quarter; the system will automatically generate a Contribution Payment Advice, and the employer can use the various electronic channels above to pay contributions; if the staff’s employment situation changes, the reporting period will also be extended from the entire work quarter to the second last working day of the contribution month. Employers only need to report within the work quarter and can download the Contribution Payment Advice and the Local Employee List as early as the first day of the contribution month. The reporting period for casual workers’ contributions has also been extended from the work month to the second last working day of the month that immediately follows. If the filing is done within the work month, the Contribution Payment Advice and the Local Employee List can also be downloaded from the first day of the month that immediately follows the work month.

It is very simple to activate the Electronic Filing Service － employers who have completed valid employer registration can fill out a special form and submit it together with the required documents to a service point of the FSS. After the service is successfully activated, employers may log in to the system using "My Government Account of Macao SAR" for formalities such as the submission of employee data and the enrollment of beneficiary for long-term employees under the obligatory system, download of Contribution Payment Advice, and application for specific services, and employers can also view the List of Non-Resident Workers Required to Pay Employment Fee and the payment records, etc.

For more information, please visit the webpage of Electronic Filing Service on the FSS’s website, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.

Annexe:

Reporting period, downloading period and payment channels ofElectronic Filing Service