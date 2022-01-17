Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30.51 Billion at CAGR of 28.2%, by 2026

Reports And Data

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size – USD 4.16 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 28.2%, The advent of enterprises obtaining geospatial data for expansion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high implementation of AI in geospatial data is propelling the market growth.

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is forecast to reach USD 30.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The geospatial imagery data market demand is attributed to the rising demand for GIS services by enterprises to understand customer preferences to increase their sales in the targeted demography. The businesses are using geospatial data to improve their informative decision making. Government authorities are concentrating on improving disaster management by analyzing the data collected by spacecraft and GIS for reducing the effects of natural catastrophes such as earthquake, flood, and tsunami.

The authorities are investing massively in satellite technologies to capture high-resolution geospatial images and videos for diminishing cross-border terrorist activities for national security. The geospatial imagery data market growth is fueled by the adoption of GIS technology across the shipping and logistics sectors. As transportation and logistics vendors are looking for cost-effective resolutions to optimize their fleet operations, geospatial analytics is supporting these companies by providing data related to road conditions and traffic congestions.

The demand for safe & secure mining processes is enabling enterprises to shift toward geospatial imagery analytics solutions. Geospatial imagery analytics is promoting mining companies in target mineral exploration, evaluating mining conditions, model mine construction, and displaying geochemical & hydrological data.

Key participants are AeroVironment Inc., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation, HEXAGON AB, , Maxar Technologies Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2596

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Video Analytics segment is set to experience the highest CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increased utility of videos over images where weather changes and climatic aberrations can be monitored for determining weather conditions.

• Geographic Information System segment had held a market share of 33.9% in the year 2018. Geographic Information System utility uses a system of physical facilities to produce data to customers connected to those facilities throughout a geographical area, which helps in choosing consumers for a market.

• Mining segment is set to experience a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Geospatial imagery analytics is benefiting mining companies in target mineral research, evaluating mining provisions, model mine construction, and presenting geochemical & hydrological data.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the geospatial imagery analytics market. The increasing use of geospatial imagery data in insurance, agriculture, and engineering and construction businesses of Asia Pacific is fuelling the growth of the market in this region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market on the basis of analytics type, source type, end-users, and region:

Analytics Type Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Imagery Analytics

• Video Analytics

Source Type Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Geographic Information System

• Satellite Imagery

• UAV

• Others

End-Users Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Telecom

• Government

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others

Regional Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2596

Table of Content:

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Market positioning

5.5. Strategy Benchmarking

5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

Finally, all aspects of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports -

Relational In-Memory Database Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/relational-in-memory-database-market

Network Support and Security Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-support-and-security-market

5G Base Station Dielectric Filter Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/5g-base-station-dielectric-filter-market

White Box Server Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/white-box-server-market