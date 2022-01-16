Senator Annette Taddeo Honors The Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FLORIDA, January 16 - Miami —

On Monday, January 17th, Senator Annette Taddeo will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by marching in the 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade and then volunteering at the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day.

Who: Senator Annette Taddeo.

When: January 17th, 2022 the 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade begins at 11 am & then she will be attending the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day at 2 pm.

What: The 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade & the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day.

Where: The parade takes place from NW 54th St and 10th Ave. to 32nd Ave., the parade follows 8 miles of sacred ground that Dr. King once traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami.

The Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day will be held at 2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Why: To honor the memory of civil rights icon, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.