Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,793 in the last 365 days.

Senator Annette Taddeo Honors The Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FLORIDA, January 16 - Miami —

On Monday, January 17th, Senator Annette Taddeo will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by marching in the 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade and then volunteering at the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day.

Who: Senator Annette Taddeo. 

When: January 17th, 2022 the 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade begins at 11 am & then she will be attending the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day at 2 pm. 

What: The 45th Annual Liberty City MLK Day Parade & the Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day.

Where: The parade takes place from NW 54th St and 10th Ave. to 32nd Ave., the parade follows 8 miles of sacred ground that Dr. King once traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 

The Feeding South Florida MLK Volunteer Day will be held at 2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Why: To honor the memory of civil rights icon, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

You just read:

Senator Annette Taddeo Honors The Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.