Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Prepares for Wet, Heavy Snow To Blanket Maine

January 16, 2022 Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been working with utility companies through the weekend to ensure line crews will be ready for Monday's snowstorm. The State Emergency Operations Center is in partial operation to respond to COVID-19 resource needs of the county emergency management agencies as well as any storm-related issues.

The National Weather Service in Gray forecasts heavy snow over the interior of Maine with snow changing to rain near the coast. The rain/snow line will sweep inland making for a wet heavy snow by Monday afternoon. Some areas could experience 1-3 inches of snowfall per hour. Very strong winds are expected along the coast in excess of 60 mph in the Eastport area. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible late Monday morning into the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Caribou reports Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for Somerset and northern/central Piscataquis County, where snow amounts of 6-10 inches are possible Monday.

"Given the nature of this storm, we anticipate that scattered power outages are possible. In addition to unsafe driving conditions, we also urge Maine folks to be cautious while shoveling out from the storm," said MEMA Director Peter Rogers.

When removing snow, remember to take the following precautions to prevent injury:

Push snow instead of lifting it

Bend your knees to lift with your legs, not your back

Avoid power lines when removing snow from rooftops

Individuals over the age of 40, or those who are relatively inactive, should be especially careful

Those with heart trouble should consult a doctor to make sure it is safe to shovel

Avoid shoveling immediately after eating or while smoking

Pace yourself - shoveling can raise your heart rate and blood pressure

If you can, shovel soon after the storm when the snow is fresh and powdery

Pick up small amounts at a time

Dress warmly and limit exposure to your nose, ears, hands, and feet

Take frequent breaks

If you feel tightness in your chest, stop immediately. Stop before you reach the point of exhaustion.

Snow blower safety:

If the blower jams, turn it off

Keep your hands away from the moving parts

Avoid using the snow blower while consuming alcohol

Avoid running a snow blower in an enclosed space to prevent Carbon Monoxide poisoning

Never refuel while the snow blower is running

Those using oil heat or propane are encouraged to monitor levels closely and if they are expecting deliveries, be sure to clear a path to allow easy access for the delivery driver. Mainers are reminded to ensure that alternate heat and power sources are in proper working condition and properly installed.

Warming Centers remain open in some areas, as needed. A full list is available at by visiting www.maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care .

For additional preparedness, shelter, and safety information please log on to www.MainePrepares.com or visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter. Shelter information is also available by calling 2-1-1 or by contacting your local town office, fire, or police department.

