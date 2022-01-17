Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,793 in the last 365 days.

HCM City industrial parks eye $500m investment in 2022

VIETNAM, January 17 -  

The Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City. Industrial parks and processing zones in the city hope to attract investment worth US$500 million this year. — Photo courtesy of HEPZA

HCM CITY — The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority said the city’s industrial parks and processing zones hope to attract investment worth US$500 million this year.

They attracted $600.79 million last year, well above the target, including foreign investment of $220.26 million, it said. 

Speaking at a meeting held to finalise plans for 2022 last week, Hứa Quốc Hưng, head of the authority (HEPZA), said to achieve the goal, HEPZA would continue to promote investment incentives, strengthen COVID-19 prevention efforts, enhance support for businesses to help them stabilise operations, and step up administrative reform.

Other key targets would include quickly starting the construction of the proposed 668 hectares Phạm Văn Hai Industrial Park, speeding up land clearance for building the Lê Minh Xuân 2 Industrial Park, expanding the Lê Minh Xuân IP, Northwest Củ Chi IP, Vĩnh Lộc  IP, and Hiệp Phước third phase, he said.  

“HEPZA also plans to develop new industrial park models and … develop criteria for attracting investment in export processing zones and industrial parks.”

It would strengthen investment promotion through foreign industry trade groups in Việt Nam and enhance the HEPZA image and brand by offering all possible support for businesses to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

It would also develop high-rise factories to improve land-use efficiency, monitor the implementation of land use by investment projects, and take back land from tardy projects.

With COVID-19 still lingering, HEPZA was continuing to cut or defer payment of factory/warehouse rents, land rents and infrastructure maintenance and service fees.

It planned to work with banks and authorities to help enterprises borrow, hire employees, build accommodation for employees, and resolve other difficulties.

In 2022 Hepza also planned to put more effort into administrative reforms and hopefully achieve an ‘excellent’ rating in the city’s public administrative reform (PAR) index.

To effectively carry out its tasks in 2022 and implement the "one-stop shop, on-site" mechanism, HEPZA had called on the city to strengthen decentralisation and devolve power to it to perform management tasks related to enterprises in export processing zones and industrial parks. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City industrial parks eye $500m investment in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.