Pet Furniture Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021–2027

Pet Furniture Market Overview :-

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Pet Furniture Market By Product Type, Pet Type, And Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2027,” the global pet furniture market size was valued at $3,443.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,139.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of around 38.6% due to rise in health hygiene expenditure of pet animals, and well-established health care facilities for pets in this region. . However, emerging countries in Asia, such as China and India, would witness increase in demand for pet furniture during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness for comfort towards pets, rise in number of employed households, and growth in disposable income.

Pet furniture market is consolidated involving few major players :-

FurHaven Pet Products

Go Pet Club

.MidWest Homes For Pets

Nest Bedding

North American Pet Products

PetPals Group, Inc

Prevue Pet Products

Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd

Ultra Modern Pet

Ware Pet Products



Growth and opportunities of Pet furniture market :-

Growth in value sales for pet furniture industry is attributable to surge in demand for innovative products Beds & Sofa’s category, which facilitate better results. Pet furniture is noticeably popular and expanding with significant pace in developed regions of the Americas and Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations considering pets health and comfort to help pet owners adopt to a lifestyle with good convenience. Dogs and cats’ segment are key to the performance of the market as compared to another segment. Advanced cost effective and customized furniture, rising concerns towards pet care, increase in health expenditure for animals as well as huge varieties in furniture for pet creates offers numerous pet furniture market opportunities.

Regional Analysis :-

Pet furniture have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for these products in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the pet furniture market growth.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue-generating market, due to rise in health care expenditure and well-established health care facilities in this region

Europe has emerged to be the second largest market with France and Germany accounting for the prominent pet furniture market share of the overall market by value.

Houses has emerged to be the prominent segment due to increase in demand for wide range of varieties.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of eco-friendly pet furniture in developing economies such as China and India

Pet furniture market is segmented based on pet type, product type, and distribution channel :-

The pet furniture market is segmented based on pet type, product type, and distribution channel. Depending on pet type, the market is divided into cat, dog and others. And depending on product type, the market is divided into Houses, Beds and sofas, Trees and condos. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented in specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Dog segment is expected to account for 46.1% of the overall market revenue by 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions :-

Q1. What will be the pet furniture market Size From 2021 to 2027?

Q2. What is the CAGR of pet furniture market?

Q3. Which is the base year calculated in the pet furniture market report?

Q4. Which are the top companies in the pet furniture market?

Q5. What are the segments of pet furniture market?

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.Key findings

2.2.1.Top investment pocket

2.3.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global pet furniture industry/market

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3.Thereat of new entrants

3.2.4.Threat of substitutes

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture

3.3.1.2.Growing demand for customization in pet furniture

3.3.1.3.Innovations such as smart pet bed

