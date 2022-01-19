MEXICAN ACTRESS KEYLA WOOD STARS IN DOMINICAN FILM
Mexican actress Keyla Wood returns to the big screen in a Dominican Republic film production, MOTEL.
“Today more than ever it is important to learn to put ourselves in someone else's shoes, and that can be achieved with the stories we tell, that’s the case with this movie”.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexican actress Keyla Wood returns to the big screen in a Dominican Republic film production. MOTEL, the first feature by the filmmaker Ramón Javier Cartagena, will be filmed in locations in the Caribbean country and will feature the Cuban actor Ojani Noa in the leading role of Pedro. Keyla Wood will play Yolanda, her counterpart and love interest, whom she meets in the title's "Motel" and makes her see another perspective on life.
— Keyla Wood
The production will be carried out by Maestro Raúl Sabino and the journalist Dellanira Herásme Florían, in which the Mexican actress is also integrated as Executive Producer.
MOTEL is a project that reflects the teaching and academic experience of the main producers, and approaches from different angles an authentic social reality that crosses different social sectors that have been affected by inequality. The script raises awareness about the nuclei of violence, shows very human characters with whom we can empathize.
Filming will begin at the end of the year with support from private initiative and Law 108-10 to promote cinema in the Dominican Republic. With support from private initiative and international companies that include countries such as Spain and the United States.
Keyla Wood is originally from Mexico City and has been living in United States the last 5 years. She had been worked constantly in several indie films along her career as well as some tv series.
Here the link for IMDb. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1912718/
