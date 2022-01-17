June Carter, CEO of Tango Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the streets of Argentina, the Tango is a true partnership: one person may lead and the other may follow; sometimes there is no leader; sometimes both dancers lead. The true beauty of the tango is the relationship between the dancers and the trust both dancers have in each other’s willingness to challenge and take risks.

Successfully navigating the evolving business environment as a leader is not much different from the tango. It requires true partnership, the magic of collaboration and the willingness and ability to lead through change.

Featuring a diverse team of executive coaches, senior consultants, strategists, facilitators, trainers, and speakers across north America, Tango Leadership provides highly personalized services to meet individual and organizational leadership needs, including leadership development, transition support, leadership assessment, team coaching, individual coaching, group coaching, and mentor coaching.

“Like the tango, I see leadership as a creative process,” says June Carter, founder of Tango Leadership. “They may be creating a product or a service or a new culture for an entire organization, so there must be a set of values underlying operations and informing the vision of what’s next.”

With a core team of 13 and an expanded network of almost 80 professionals, Tango’s clients experience true partnership.

“We are really looking to elevate what leaders are doing to be much more strategic,” says June. “Where are you really trying to go? What's your vision and how do you want to get there with passion and purpose and joy? How do we bring relationship and heart back into organizations? What are we creating in terms of how we're engaging with each other, how we're seeing the humanity in each other? Are we learning from mistakes and still having fun? That is what is called for to lead through change.”

Setting a vision is only part of a leader’s job, says June. Their other job is developing a culture that allows leaders to emerge. Strong leaders grow more leaders. She says what leaders need right now is agility and resilience.

“I love watching people thrive, so I am most proud of how our clients leave our work thriving – growing their business, leading with purpose, and bringing joy and fun back to work and life,” says June.

