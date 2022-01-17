Foot and Ankle Devices Market Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis

Foot and ankle devices market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World foot and ankle devices market is driven by several factors such as increase in the ageing population and the incidence rates of orthopedic disorders. As per the estimates of National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) 22.7% of the U.S. population is diagnosed with arthritis every year. Besides, the prevalence rate of arthritis in the U.S. is 23.9% in women and 18.6% in men. This leads to an increase in demand for foot and ankle treatment devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of diabetes and increase in foot and leg injuries during sports and accidents will further drive the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in this field will further propel the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of devices and lack of trained professionals will restrict the growth of the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players that operate in the world foot and ankle devices market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Extremity Medical, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, LLC, and ssur.

The report segments the world foot and ankle devices market on the basis of product, cause of injury, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedic implants & devices, bracing & supporting devices, and prostheses. On the basis of cause of injury, the market is classified into diabetes, trauma, neurological disorders, and others (rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, hammertoe, osteoarthritis, and bunions). Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

The world foot and ankle devices market has witnessed acquisitions and mergers in the recent years. For example: in May 2016, Zimmer Biomet completed acquisition of Cayenne Medical for its tissue repair solution and reconstruction solutions product portfolio. It enhanced companys reconstruction, trauma, and extremities portfolio.

