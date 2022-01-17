Drug Abuse Testing Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The rise in awareness against drug abuse has propelled the development of novel drug testing devices, facilitating the growth of the drug abuse testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global drug abuse testing market is driven by government policies banning the use of drugs, the rise in awareness against drug abuse, and the development of novel drug testing devices. However, covert manipulation of drug screening tests and the ethical dilemma of considering drug abuse testing as a violation of privacy right hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the development of novel drug screening tests would provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

The key players analyzed in the report include Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

By product & service, the laboratory services segment occupied three-fifths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to continue the dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the increased use of drugs and alcohol consumption that forces organizations to carry out frequent drug tests. However, rapid testing devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2%, as they offer accurate results in a shorter time span.

By sample type, the hair segment is poised to encounter the highest growth rate during the forecast period, a CAGR of 12.0%, owing to their wider window of detection and preventing adulterating or substituting samples. By end user, work places and school segment is expected to dominate the global market through 2025, as these places require sober minds to function and generate desirable outcomes. Regionally, North America contributed the largest share to the global market in 2017 as the region witnessed rampant drug abuse that raised awareness among government agencies.

