France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market by Clinical Application, Technology, Device Display, Age Group, and End User Forecast, 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The France cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at $162.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Cardiac ultrasound, also known as echocardiography, refers to the ultrasound imaging of the heart. It examines the structure and function of the heart and related vessels. Image analysis is driven by technology, as diagnosing heart disease requires a fairly detailed view of the heart and blood movement. Therefore, ultrasound systems can be highly specialized for this area. It is a graphic outline of the heart's movement.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation)

• Esaote S.p.A

• Fujifilm Holding Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi Ltd

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Samsung Group

• Siemens AG

• SuperSonic Imagine

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The ultrasound device manufacturing was disturbed in 2020 due to the slowdown of distribution chain of raw materials. Moreover, the manpower needed for the manufacturing plants could not come to work due to lockdown imposed, which shut down the manufacturing plants of the ultrasound devices. Overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the France cardiovascular ultrasound market was recorded to be negative owing to the factors such as disturbance in the distribution chain, financial problems, scarcity of laborers at manufacturing plants, and decrease in the number of ultrasound diagnosis performed amid the pandemic. However, this situation is expected to change post COVID-19 pandemic in the coming years.

By device display, it is classified into color display, and black &white display. The color display segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures, and surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are projected to foster the France cardiovascular ultrasound market growth.

By age group, it is classified into adult and pediatric. The adult segment accounted for maximum France cardiovascular ultrasound market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing population of adult people and rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in that age group that are anticipated to drive the market growth.

By end user, it is classified into private clinics, public hospitals, cardiology centers, and ambulatory centers. The public hospitals segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the number of hospitals and surge in number of government initiatives for the treatment. However, the cardiology centers segment exhibits fastest growth from 2021 to 2030 owing to rise in the number of healthcare center sand increase in incidences of heart diseases. Moreover, availability of number of advanced hospitals, presence of skilled professionals, and wide usage of ultrasound are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

