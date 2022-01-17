TATIANA TO COMPETE IN INDYCAR SERIES WITH AJ FOYT RACING AND ROKiT

Tatiana Calderon joins AJ Foyt Racing, Photo Credit: Sebastian Cardone Tatiana Calderon, Photo Credit: Sebastian Cardone Tatiana Calderon testing in Mid-Ohio, Photo Credit: Yesid Pamplona

Tatiana Calderón will start another exciting chapter in her career this season as she joins AJ Foyt Racing for her first campaign in the NTT IndyCar Series.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colombian driver has been signed to drive the team’s ROKiT-backed No. 11 Dallara-Chevrolet entry for the 12 road and street course events on the 2022 IndyCar schedule, starting with the season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg on February 27.It follows an impressive test outing for AJ Foyt Racing at Mid-Ohio last July, which marked Tatiana’s first IndyCar experience.The Colombian however is no stranger to the US open-wheel scene, as she spent two seasons racing in the Star Mazda series (now known as Indy Pro 2000) in 2010-11, before making the switch to European single-seater competition starting in 2012 and working her way up as far as Formula 2 and a Formula 1 test role for Alfa Romeo Racing.More recently, Tatiana gained further high-level single-seater experience in Super Formula in Japan, making her well-placed to take on the demands of the varied IndyCar schedule that will see her race at famous venues like Long Beach, Laguna Seca and Road America.She’ll be part of a three-car effort for the AJ Foyt Racing team , the outfit founded and owned by IndyCar and motorsport legend AJ Foyt, as she lines up alongside teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett.Tatiana will enrich the NTT IndyCar Series with her racing experience as well as being a role model for girls around the world interested in motorsports. Tatiana Calderón : "I’m thrilled and very thankful to Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT and AJ Foyt Racing for the opportunity to race in the NTT INDYCAR Series! Ever since I started my single seater career in the United States eleven years ago, INDYCAR has been a reference for me and it’s a dream come true to be on the grid this year! I can’t wait to get to St. Petersburg for the first race of the season! I’m well aware of the challenge ahead, but this is the chance of a lifetime and I’m keen on making the most of it.”Team President Larry Foyt: “I’m elated to announce the continuation and expansion of the ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing Team with Chevrolet power. We welcome Tatiana Calderón in car number 11 joining Kyle Kirkwood in car 14, both in the very cool ROKiT liveries. With Dalton Kellett in the No. 4 K-Line Insulators Chevrolet, I think our 3-car team is in for an exciting season.”Entrepreneur, Co-founder and Chairman of the ROKiT Group of Companies, Jonathan Kendrick: “One of our fundamental principles in the overall marketing of the ROKiT brand worldwide is our support and promotion of women in motorsport and, as part of that principle, we’ve supported Tatiana for a long time now," Kendrick said. "We recognized her talent and charisma early on, which we’ve seen grow and develop, so we’re very excited to be expanding our partnership with Larry and the AJ Foyt Racing Team by having Tatiana drive the No. 11 ROKiT Chevrolet alongside Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 14 ROKiT Chevrolet this season. We know Tatiana is already a role model to many young female drivers around the world and we think the huge exposure of the NTT INDYCAR Series will serve only to increase her reach even further to become an inspiration to many more women to get involved in motorsports.”2022 INDYCAR SCHEDULE(road and street courses only)February 22 – St. PetersburgApril 10 – Long BeachMay 1 – Barber Motorsports ParkMay 14 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)June 5 – DetroitJune 12 – Road AmericaJuly 3 – Mid-OhioJuly 17 – TorontoJuly 30 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)August 7 – NashvilleSeptember 4 – PortlandSeptember 11 – Laguna Seca

