Durham Success Summit Kickstarts 2022 By Welcoming New Advisory Council Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Durham Success Summit has expanded its collective of diverse thought leaders with the latest addition of Mark Anthony Neal and John Ferguson to the advisory board.
Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African and African American Studies and Chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at Duke University. In his capacities at Duke, he offers his expertise teaching courses on Black masculinity, popular culture, and digital humanities, including signature courses on Michael Jackson and the Black Performance Tradition.
John Ferguson was named the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of NASCAR in 2021. In this role, Ferguson oversees NASCAR Human Resources and provides strategic leadership around talent acquisition, employee engagement and culture development. Prior to NASCAR, Ferguson served in HR roles at Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) in Washington, D.C. and as Vice President of People & Culture.
Neal and Ferguson join the illustrious ranks of fellow advisory board members Mike Krzyzewski (Head Coach of Duke Men’s Basketball), Carolyn Rhodes (DEI Expert and Consultant, Founder of Rhodes Consulting), Dr Roderick Heath (Director, African American Male Initiative at North Carolina Central University), Javaid Siddi (President and CEO, The Hunt Institute and Former Secretary of Education, VA) who played integral roles in the initial of the summit and continue to lend their support as the organization enters this next phase.
The Durham Success Summit is an annual event and leadership development program that arms college-aged marginalized black men with tools and resources to shatter the status quo while elevating their wider communities through education and career development.
Executive Director of Durham Success Summit Derek Rhodes had this to say of the new members, “I am honored to have these two highly competent professionals join the DSS team. They bring to the table a combined wealth of expertise that will bolster our current mandate by being an excellent addition to an already outstanding team.”
To learn more about the Durham Success Summit, visit dssnc.org.
Durham Success Summit Kickstarts 2022 By Welcoming New Advi
Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African and African American Studies and Chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at Duke University. In his capacities at Duke, he offers his expertise teaching courses on Black masculinity, popular culture, and digital humanities, including signature courses on Michael Jackson and the Black Performance Tradition.
John Ferguson was named the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of NASCAR in 2021. In this role, Ferguson oversees NASCAR Human Resources and provides strategic leadership around talent acquisition, employee engagement and culture development. Prior to NASCAR, Ferguson served in HR roles at Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) in Washington, D.C. and as Vice President of People & Culture.
Neal and Ferguson join the illustrious ranks of fellow advisory board members Mike Krzyzewski (Head Coach of Duke Men’s Basketball), Carolyn Rhodes (DEI Expert and Consultant, Founder of Rhodes Consulting), Dr Roderick Heath (Director, African American Male Initiative at North Carolina Central University), Javaid Siddi (President and CEO, The Hunt Institute and Former Secretary of Education, VA) who played integral roles in the initial of the summit and continue to lend their support as the organization enters this next phase.
The Durham Success Summit is an annual event and leadership development program that arms college-aged marginalized black men with tools and resources to shatter the status quo while elevating their wider communities through education and career development.
Executive Director of Durham Success Summit Derek Rhodes had this to say of the new members, “I am honored to have these two highly competent professionals join the DSS team. They bring to the table a combined wealth of expertise that will bolster our current mandate by being an excellent addition to an already outstanding team.”
To learn more about the Durham Success Summit, visit dssnc.org.
Durham Success Summit Kickstarts 2022 By Welcoming New Advi
Durham Success Summit
+1 919-627-7407
success@dssnc.org