Update: PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Major Roadways in South Central PA
Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the speed restrictions implemented on major roads in the PennDOT District 8 region consisting of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. A speed restriction is now in place on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways in the District 8 region:
• Interstates 78, 81, 83, and 283
• Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 283, and 581.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
Under Level 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers;
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
• Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
motorcycles.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
