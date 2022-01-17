Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:17 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location brandishing a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, 25 year-old Steven Rivera-Portillo, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).