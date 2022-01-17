'Data Lake Shore' adds Giles Nugent as Board Member and Richard Ryan as Director of Special Projects

Data Lake Shore Corporate Logo

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Lake Shore announced today that Giles Nugent has joined their board. He has decades of experience in both financial and software domains. From his time at Salomon applying technology on the Mortgage desk to his lengthy career as a senior PIMCO executive, he will add incredible depth and breadth to our board.

We are also thrilled to announce that Richard Ryan has joined us as Director of Special Projects. Richard brings decades of experience, especially around Agile, and a profound ability to deliver success under the most challenging conditions.

"I've known Giles Nugent for over ten years, and he has been a tremendous mentor, friend, and advisor. Adding him to our board will help accelerate our path to exponential profitability.

Richard Ryan, I have known you even longer. He hired me when I was in my twenties for what ended up being a career-defining engagement in New York.

These men are like family to me, and I am thrilled they have decided to assist 'Data Lake Shore' in our mission" – Damon Carr, CEO

Giles Nugent is a strategic planner and meta-thinker who understands the larger picture of any situation and then advises on the best possible moves to make.

Richard Ryan is an achiever. He has proven that his entire career. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty and is relentless in his desire to win.

Data Lake Shore helps organizations maximize business value by using our products and leveraging our consulting services.

We are all as humans overwhelmed with data. However, data can be a handy indicator for your business if used correctly. There is a way to not only gain benefit over your data but let it guide you towards more profitable insights and large cost-saving initiatives.

Our data science techniques have saved (and made) millions of dollars for our clients. Products like DataBricks have made it easy by allowing you to leverage your SQL skills, for example, and they provide so much more. They provide a data science platform for building models that can have a tremendous impact on your organization and be a sole source of truth for profound APIs that your development team can leverage or even offer for sale.

Founded in 2022, 'Data Lake Shore' is a leading provider of Data LakeHouse solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to accelerate our mission, emphasizing DataBricks as a technology partner.

