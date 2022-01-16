New In-Field Flow Coating (IFC) Boosts Gas Pipeline Capacity and Lowers Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Rescue Pipeline Services LLC (RPS), based in Houston, TX introduces their In-Field Flow Coating (IFC) technology for existing gas pipelines.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rescue Pipeline Services LLC (RPS), based in Houston, TX introduces their In-Field Flow Coating (IFC) technology for existing gas pipelines. The IFC system is a revolutionary process for applying a flow coating in existing (in-place) pipelines that significantly increases pipeline efficiency and performance. RPS uses a specially formulated nano-composite coating that is unlike any other surface coating technology. The coatings utilize small molecular structures that coat microscopic nooks and crannies in a way that is not possible with conventional coatings.
The nano properties combined with RPS’s expertise in insitu pipeline application result in an ultra-slick, low friction surface providing lower friction loss, increased flow, lower energy consumption and reduced deposition of debris and contaminates with minimal surface preparation. By reducing the surface roughness the coated surface reduces the friction factor of the pipe wall, lowering pressure loss and increasing pipeline capacity. The IFC system can also make a significant difference in reducing compression costs and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. RPS’s In-Field Flow coating can be applied on long pipeline segments, of any diameter, by only accessing the ends of the pipeline. For more information visit www.rescuepipeline/in-fieldflowcoating.
Rescue Pipeline Services LLC is a leader in insitu pipeline coating technology and services and a provider of pipeline pigging, maintenance, optimization and rehabilitation services. For more information visit www.rescuepipeline.com or email andy@rescuepipleine.com.
