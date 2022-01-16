Undeniable Proof That You Need Green Hydrogen (Market Size, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Hydrogen Market is projected to be worth USD 10.22 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 57.41% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2020.

Green hydrogen is a result of clean sources instead of the use of fossil fuels. There is a huge range of colors that are used for describing a burning chemical that is colorless. This can act as a good and reliable substitute for important sources like natural gas, coal alongside oil in huge and wide variation in the applications. Green hydrogen is a result of water hydrolysis that is obtained from the use of electricity. These are obtained from renewable sources of energy like wind and solar energy. The global forecast for the market shows a positive and staggering rate. The market is experiencing a scaling demand for green technologies along with support from government initiatives for the wide-scale adoption of zero-emission systems. The demand for hydrogen is increasing across various industry verticles and hence, the global market is investing in the development of techniques that will help in reducing the production costs and enhancement of infrastructure.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

Air Products alongside ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers entered into a cooperation agreement. The collaboration between these companies in the major regions is showing that these have complementary technologies, engineering, alongside the execution of strengths that will help in developing projects for supplying this hydrogen in the market. This agreement came into force in July 2020.

Another company, ENGIE announced its collaboration with CEA and Neste. This is a French Research organization whose aim is to decarbonize the bio-refineries for renewable hydrogen. The project has been established for the production of green hydrogen.

A state-of-the-art hydrogen and carbon dioxide monoxide facility was constructed by Linde in Clear Lake, Texas (TX). Another facility was constructed in LaPorte, Texas.

A joint venture agreement was initiated by Cummins and Air Liquide in January 2021. This initiative was taken up for the promotion of green hydrogen. For the generation of green hydrogen, many companies provided electrolyzer systems.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

To get a detailed and profound idea about the green hydrogen Market insights, it is very important to create a competitive environment amongst the different key players at different market locations all around the globe. Various key players are using expansion, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership strategies for maintaining their position in the global market.

Major Key Players:

SEIMENS (Germany)

UNIPER SE (Germany)

ENGIE (France)

Cummins Inc. (US)

Air LIQUIDE (France)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

NEL ASA (Norway)

Air Products Inc. (US)

LINDE (UK)

Messer Group GMBH (Germany)

MC PHY Energy (France)

Plug Power Inc. (US)

ITM Power (UK).

TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS:

Various kinds of technologies are being put to use for the wide-scale production of hydrogen. All the hydrogen quantum that is being produced in the present scenario, is used majorly in petroleum refineries, along with the manufacturing of fertilizers to cope up with the market demand. The idea of adoption of green hydrogen across various market verticles is still on the verge of reaching its maximum growth and has a positive rate of adoption and use, globally.

STUDY OBJECTIVES:

To take up the viewpoint of various industry experts and leaders into consideration and predict compound annual growth rate and market growth rate by the end of the global forecast in 2023.

To bring out a competitive market outlook and observe the yield models of key market players, worldwide.

To predict the market growth and reachable market valuation considering the degree of competition.

To consider the competition prevailing in the market through the key strategies taken up by the prominent market players and their recent developments during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

To analyze the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, and opportunities that are most probable to play a role in helping the market and its different segments growing in the domestic as well as international market.

Covid-19 Analysis:

Since the first case of the pandemic was reported in December 2019, the global market has had a major impact on the functioning of the market. The green hydrogen market is currently functional in major geographies of the world, and hence, there are a considerable amount of inputs for the market growth by the end of the forecast period in 2028. There are a lot of countries that are dealing with the after-effects of the pandemic like China, the USA, Italy, along with the United Kingdom. Also, mushrooming economies of the world are facing a tough time in meeting the global demand of the market. The electricity demandSIEMENS has reduced especially during the pandemic. However, the consumption of the same has increased by a considerable level in the residential buildings.

