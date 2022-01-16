Players arrived in Macao for the WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, January 16 - The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 January 2022. The star-studded line-up of world’s leading table tennis players arrived in Macao today and were warmly welcomed by the organizers.

The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars will bring together world-leading table tennis players, including Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, plus other renowned players such as Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Doo Hoi Kam, to compete in three categories: men's singles (16 players), women's singles (16 players) and mixed doubles (16 pairs). Cheong Chi Cheng from Macao is also invited to play in the men’s singles.

The first two matchdays (19 and 20 January) will feature Round of 16 matches in all categories. Quarterfinals in all categories will be held on 21 January. The penultimate day (22 January) will see the quarterfinals in men's and women's singles, as well as the semifinals and final of mixed doubles. The semifinals and finals of the men's and women's singles will take place on 23 January.

The organizers would like to remind tickets holders that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Online ticket holders should collect their tickets at the ticket counter, located in the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, starting from one hour before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the ID document used for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she should present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the aforementioned documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to collect the tickets.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website at https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/sites/wttmacao, the World Table Tennis’ website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events on Facebook or WeChat.